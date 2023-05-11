ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

AFTER THE STORM

 
May 11, 2023

David Reedy

The downpours and thunderstorms that brought more than an inch of precipitation to the Clark Fork valley last week gave way to brilliant sunsets. David Reedy of Whitepine captured these colorful rays on his commute home last week.

 

