Cathy, Jim, take pinochle top prize

The GFWC Thompson Falls Woman’s Club hosts an annual Pinochle Marathon to raise funds for the Blanche M. Hurlburt Scholarship that is awarded to a graduating Thompson Falls High School student each May.

The 62nd Annual Pinochle Marathon began in September and concluded in April. This year’s winner was the team of Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst with 43,540 points. Wendy Kelley and BJ Handofrd finished second with 43,280 points and Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt third with 41,240 points. In fourth place were Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke with 39,170 points.

Three teams had 1,500 trump during this year’s marathon, including Triplett and Pomrenke in September, Alan Renard and Harry Whitmore in November and Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher in February. A prize winner for 1,500 trump will be drawn at a potluck celebration Sunday, May 21, for marathon participants. Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins were the only couple to get 1,000 Aces, doing so in February. At the potluck, the scholarship winner will also be announced and congratulated.

Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher were the big winners in April play, gathering 6,550 points, with Juanita Triplett and Stephanie Blake garnering 5,620 for second place and Wendy Kelley and BJ Handford had 5,500 in April for third place. Other April scores included: Pinkie Nelson and Kay Rasor, 5,450; PinkieNelson and Joyce Hilt, 5,200; Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst, 5,060; Patty Coe and Kelley, 4,820; Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 4,400; Lorri Renard and Joni Mosher, 4,150; Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 4,090; Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 3,580; Kelley and Ron Beaty, 3,100; Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 3,080; Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 2,710; Alan Renard and Lorri Renard, 2,680; Alan Renard and Harry Whitmore, 2,050; Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger, 1,860; Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed, 1,250.

The Pinochle Marathon will begin again in September. Anyone interested in playing can email [email protected].