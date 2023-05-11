Woman charged after incident in Paradise

Appearing for her initial appearance before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday, Angela Rhea Chaney entered not guilty pleas to a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and bribery in official and political matters. Judge Owen set the jury trial for October 10, 2023.

According to the charging documents, on March 21, Deputy Devin Wegener responded to a call of an intoxicated woman being disorderly in the middle of the highway, to the point that bystanders had to pull her out of the road. Upon Deputy Wegener’s arrival, the reporting party pointed out the woman, Chaney, refused to provide her name and continued shouting obscenities in the direction of the American Legion bar. Chaney continued refusing to cooperate, swearing at Deputy Wegener and physically resisting when she was placed in restraints. When advised she was under arrest, Chaney refused to identify herself and claimed she had a head injury. EMS responded and examined Chaney, who proceeded to then kick Deputy Wegener when she became upset during the examination, according to documents. After she was cleared, Deputy Wegener transported Chaney to the Sanders County Jail. Documents state Chaney proceeded to offer to exchange sexual favors for having the charges dropped during the drive, which were recorded by the in-car camera. Additionally, while intaking Chaney’s possessions at the jail, Deputy Wegener located a water bottle which appeared to contain Fireball whiskey, an apparent “tooter” pipe with white residue, and an Advil bottle containing what appeared to be two oxycodone tablets.

Jeremy de la Cruz entered a plea of not guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs during his initial appearance before Judge Owen. The jury trial has been set for October 10, 2023.

As laid out in the affidavit, on April 27, Deputy Wegener was advised of possible fraud being perpetrated in the Lonepine area on an elderly woman apparently suffering from dementia. Deputy Wegener located the two people who had been living with the elderly woman, de la Cruz and a female, in Hot Springs at another residence later that day. As he had outstanding bench warrants from other areas, de la Cruz was arrested and transported to the Sanders County Jail. Upon his intake, about fifteen pills were located in de la Cruz’s pockets, which tested positive for fentanyl.

John E. Herman made his initial appearance on two felony counts of illegal branding or altering or obscuring of a brand and two felony counts of theft of a commonly domesticated hoofed animal. Herman pleaded not guilty to all charges, and Judge Owen set this matter for jury trial on October 10, 2023.

Per the charging documents, Wes Seward, the District 15 Investigator for the Brands Enforcement Division at the Montana Department of Livestock, received a call on July 25, 2022, from a gentleman in Big Arm. The gentleman reported he was walking his Black Angus bull back to the pasture when he noticed that his neighbor’s brand had been applied over the top of his own. Seward met with the gentleman the next day to observe the bull, noting that Herman’s registered brand had been applied over the top of the gentleman’s brand on the left hip. Seward proceeded to contact Herman, who was unable to produce a bill of sale or a change of ownership inspection certificate for the bull, which are required documents.

During the investigation process, Seward spoke with a rancher in Polson, who had reported two missing bulls back in 2020, whom Herman has often hauled cattle for. In August 2022, Seward learned that Brand Inspector Jim Holland had been called out to Herman’s to inspect cattle Herman was hauling to Washington for sale. Seward and the District Investigator went out to Herman’s ranch in Hot Springs, observing a bull in the corral with two different ear tags and brands applied on the right ribs and left hip. Herman arrived while the investigators were there, stating he had purchased the bull and branded it. Herman provided a copy of a bill of sale, but didn’t have the inspection certificate. When the listed seller from the bill of sale was contacted, she stated that Herman had called the day prior and requested that she write up the bill of sale, insisting he had purchased the bull from her husband in 2020. As Herman has purchased cattle from them in the past, the couple provided the document, although they could not recall this transaction. Inspector Holland informed the investigators that Herman was intending to take this bull to sell in Washington.

Appearing for sentencing, Gary Dino Bradley was sentenced to a three-year deferred imposition of sentence, with credit for one day time served, for a felony charge of strangulation. Judge Owen addressed some concerns after reading the submitted impact statements from the victim and her mother, which indicated this was not an isolated incident, but continued with the plea agreement, which allows for Bradley to be revoked if he violates his probation conditions.

Devin Williams was sentenced in accordance with the plea agreement reached by the parties. Williams’ attorney, Kimberly Durham, addressed the fact that Williams was proactive and has already successfully completed a 28-day treatment program prior to sentencing. Williams received a three year deferred imposition of sentence for a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and six months in the Sanders County Jail, all suspended, for a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Both sentences are to run concurrently, with Williams receiving credit for time served of 40 days.