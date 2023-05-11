Golfers head into postseason play

From the tee box, through the fairways, to the putting greens, it was birdies and pars for the Thompson Falls and Plains golf teams last week. The golfers got quite the variety of courses to play. “It was a good week all around,” said Blue Hawk Coach Doree Thilmony.

Thompson Falls and Plains golf teams faced the Missoula Ranch Club golf course last Monday, an 18-hole, par-72 course. It’s one of the more majestic courses to play. “The golfers had a beautiful day and enjoyed a challenging course,” said Thilmony.

Cael Thilmony scored an 88 with six pars and seven GIRs (greens hit in regulation). Theo Nygaard scored a 97 with three at par; Colton Wormwood scored a 109 with four pars; Jesse Claridge scored a 108 and two pars and Mason Park scored 129 points. Ellie Baxter seized a score of 93, four at par, 7 GIRs and three birdies; Aubrey Baxter scored 106, two pars, and got one birdie; Emma Claridge scored a 130 and Addy Deal a 133.

Thilmony said that Cael is steadily knocking off swings, as is Wormwood, and the rookies are continuously improving their game.

For the Plains Horsemen, Jayden Weeks shot an 89, Brandt Snead a 93, Drew Carey a 104, Kort Craft a 96 and Isaiah Paseman a 116. Trotter Hallie Corbin achieved a score of 137.

On Thursday, it was on to St. Regis to compete at the Trestle Creek golf course. The course has nine holes with one obstacle to clear and tree-lined fairways to benefit the straight driver.

On this course, Wormwood scored a 101, Park a 134, Alex Sweeden a 107 and Jacob Molina a 127. Ellie Baxter scored a 98, Aubrey Baxter a 105 and Addi Pardee a 120.

For the Plains team, Weeks shot a 99, Carey a 122, Craft a 98, Paseman a 125 and Corbin a 148.

Three Blue Hawks had the opportunity to play at the Stock Farm golf course in Hamilton on Friday for the Top 2 meet. It’s a private, championship course that the athletes enjoyed playing and for the chance to find golf balls of famous people. It’s also a links course which means that the distance between the holes is further apart, making it more of a challenge. “This was a non-MHSA sanctioned event where the golfers had the luxury of riding golf carts on a No. 3 rated course in Montana,” said Thilmony.

Ellie Baxter shot a 95, Nygaard shot a 102 and Thilmony locked in a 107.

Thilmony said that Baxter has been steady in the 90s and is in the top four. The top 15 individuals get to compete in state. The top four teams qualify for state and the girls team has a good chance of clinching that privilege. The Plains and Thompson Falls golf teams competed at the Wilderness Club in Eureka for the divisional tournament on Tuesday. Results of that meet were not available at press time.