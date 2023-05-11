Hawks clinch second seed

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks lost 7-5 in an edge of the seat game against the Lincoln County Lady Lions last Thursday. The Hawks had a 5-1 run lead going into the sixth inning. But the Lions had another plan, scoring six runs in the sixth inning alone for the win.

Coach Jared Koskela said the Lions figured out how to hit Olivia Fitchett’s pitches. “The team who adjusts quicker to the pitcher will get the upper hand. They adjusted and we didn’t,” said Koskela. Fitchett pitched the Lady Lions a couple of doubles and Maura Miller a triple.

Both Eureka and Thompson Falls had six hits. Liv McCormick whacked a double; Taylor Saner and McCormick stole bases; Fitchett sacrificed a fly ball; Saner seized two runs and McCormick got two RBIs. Earning base walks were Saner, McCormick, Cheyla Irvine and Olivia Harnett. Adding to the excitement was some swift pitching by Fitchett, who struck out six Lady Lions, while Lincoln County pitcher Ellie Durden struck out two of the Hawks.

Koskela said that one of the goals for the season was to seize the second seed and because the Lady Hawks scored more total runs in the two games they played against each other, the Hawks did just that. “Now that we own second seed and have no more pressure we can focus on being a better team and relax. That will make us dangerous again,” said Koskela.

A home game against Mision-Arlee-Charlo (MAC) is scheduled for this Thursday at 4 p.m. The team will then trek to Cut Bank this weekend to compete in the Cut Bank Tourney.