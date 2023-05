Blue Hawk Brock Ryan (far left) pushed through the rain to win the freshman 800 in Kalispell.

It was a cold and rainy day for the Blue Hawks and Horseman/Trotters at the Archie Roe meet in Kalispell on Saturday. Fourteen teams competed at the meet.

"Considering the cold weather, the team did reasonably well," said Plains Coach Rachel Chenoweth. Four Horsemen achieved personal records...