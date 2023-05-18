Summer vendor series set

Havens Stable is ready for the season, bringing back the summer vendor series.

The first event is 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Havens Stable will hold an event each month through September. Organizer Kaitlyn Goodwin said that after the two events in the summer of 2022, they decided to hold the vendor fair monthly this year. She noted that this will help local vendors and artists showcase their talents and products throughout the summer sale season.

“This year we are excited to have new booths and vendors joining us,” said Goodwin. “We have a little bit for everyone with a representative from Color Street and Tupperware joining us.” Vendors will also have products including homemade bath soaps, spice blends, wooden toys, BEMER horse products and other goods. Horse rides also will be available at the events.

Goodwin said 18 vendors have signed up so far for the May event. “There was a great turnout of not only vendors but traffic through the events last year and this year we hope for even more. Being right on the highway, we attract anyone interested in craft events. We had quite a few people visiting the area who pulled off to check out what each vendor had.” Goodwin added that many vendors from last year’s sales are returning in 2023. “We hope you all come out to see what they have for new products,” Goodwin added.

The summer craft events are planned for May 27, June 17, July 22, August 19 and September 17. Havens Stable is located at 3840 Highway 200, halfway between Thompson Falls and Trout Creek. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the summer craft series can call (406) 827-4061.