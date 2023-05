Plains senior Kassidy O'Keefe connects with the ball for a triple during the Trotters' matchup against Loyola Thursday in Plains.

If it’s one thing the Trotters softball team has, it’s grit and determination. The team has been clinching in the wins and with two home victories last Thursday they are a team to be reckoned with.

Home runs were a theme for the first game with a 13-11 win against Troy. Maddy Blood, Car...