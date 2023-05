CLEAR DAY AT THE RANGE – Visitors of the Bison Range's opening weekend get the chance to see the majesty of the Mission Mountains.

Bison are the biggest mammal in North America, but sometimes a herd in the distance looks like little dark dots. A visitor's chances of getting a closer look at the mighty beasts became much better at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Bison Range Friday when Red Sleep Mountain Drive was...