Peyton Wasson of Plains (left) and Katelyn Subatch of Thompson Falls compete in the 800 meter run at the divisional meet last week in Missoula.

The Western B/C Divisional Track Meet at Big Sky High School in Missoula marked the end of the season for some Sanders County tracksters and onward to state for others.

"We had a fantastic divisional track meet on Friday and Saturday. The weather was great, the competition was tough, and o...