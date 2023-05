Jaelyn Carr makes it across home plate last week during the divisional play-in game in Plains in which the Trotters beat Loyola 13-3.

After winning their play-in game with flying colors last Tuesday against the Loyola Breakers 13-3, the Plains Trotters earned their spot at divisionals. The Western B-C Divisional Softball Tournament took place last weekend in Anaconda.

First up to bat on Thursday against the Trotters was th...