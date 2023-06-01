ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Graduates earn college degrees

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

June 1, 2023



Carroll College conferred degrees on 313 graduates during its 113th commencement ceremony on May 13. Among the class of 2023 were two students from Sanders County.

Natalee Deschamps of Plains was awarded a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. Colleen Knutson, from Thompson Falls, received a Master of Social Work.

The University of Montana also held its graduation ceremonies on May 13. Rhiannon Liberty of Dixon received a bachelor of arts in Native American Studies and Wyatt Weyers of Plains earned a degree in Business Administration: Management & Entrepreneurship.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 06/03/2023 08:07