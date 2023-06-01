Graduates earn college degrees

Carroll College conferred degrees on 313 graduates during its 113th commencement ceremony on May 13. Among the class of 2023 were two students from Sanders County.

Natalee Deschamps of Plains was awarded a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. Colleen Knutson, from Thompson Falls, received a Master of Social Work.

The University of Montana also held its graduation ceremonies on May 13. Rhiannon Liberty of Dixon received a bachelor of arts in Native American Studies and Wyatt Weyers of Plains earned a degree in Business Administration: Management & Entrepreneurship.