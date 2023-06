REMEMBERING THOSE LOST – Navy veteran Bill Beck of Plains drops a wreath in the Clark Fork River to commemorate those lost while serving in the sea services – Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard – as part of the Memorial Day services by VFW Post 3596.

Only a handful of people showed up for the Memorial Day ceremony at the Plains Cemetery, but VFW Post 3596 is determined to honor fallen veterans the way it was first intended - on May 30 - the date first selected following the Civil War.

"We have assembled here to pay tribute to the men and wom...