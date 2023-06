What's something your father taught you?

Sandy Thompson, Plains - “How to fix a carburetor and sharpen knives.”

Lance Hartshorn, Hot Springs - “Hide and watch.”

Sandy Davis, Noxon - “If you're going to start it, finish it.”

Jay Mock, Sandpoint - “How to make my own cooking utensils.”

Shawna Thornton, Thompson Falls - “Dream big.”

Judy Foster, Plains - “Accept people at face value until they prove otherwise.”