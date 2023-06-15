ATV run boosts Plains pickleball club

Shauna Firestone and Suzy VonHeeder show the audience how to use an inflatable paddleboard while auctioneer Gary Revier works the crowd at the Plains Pickleball Association fundraiser at the Wild Horse Plains Golf Course. The paddleboard, donated by Kim McMahon, and a lesson by Doreen Stokes went for $500.

The Plains Pickleball Association's first ATV Run Fundraiser on Saturday was a big success with 70 riders and 221 poker hands.

"It went beyond our wildest dreams and expectations," said Shauna Firestone, president of the association, which recently received its nonprofit status and wants to erect pickleball courts at the E.L. Johnson Memorial Park in Plains.

The association held its poker ride at the Wild Horse Plains Golf Course, the location of stations one and five. It was a 23-mile trek to the second station at McGinnis Creek Meadows and another 11 miles to station three at FR 519 near Little Thompson River Road. It was 14 miles from three to four, located on an old county road up Smiley Creek, and 14 miles from there to station five back at the golf course. The entire 63-mile course took six hours, with the last rider finishing shortly after 5 p.m.

The winning hand was Zane Lower of Missoula, who held four kings and took home $300. Randy Evans from Paradise had the second place winning hand with three aces and won $200. Third place went to Troy Fryxell from Plains with three queens and $100. They also had a worst hand, which went to Leonard Larson from Plains for a $50 prize.

Entry fee was $40 per person, unless they pre-registered, which was $35. The cost to play included a pulled pork dinner and live music by the Spa City Band of Hot Springs. Most of the participants purchased additional hands, which were $5 apiece or five for $20. Lower and Jack Revier bought 20 hands. Troy Fryxell had a dozen hands, and Evans and Larson each purchased seven hands.

The riders ranged from 80-year-old Harold Savik from Plains to 4-year-old Carter Billis of Bozeman, though those under age 18 couldn't play the game. Jackson Revier, 12, went along on the ride and served as a good luck charm, pulling cards for his father, Jack; mother, Tonya; grandfather, Tom Schirmer; and grandmother, Wendy Schirmer, who were visiting from Portland, Ore.

"It was awesome. It was well put together, and you couldn't beat the scenery and weather," said Tom Schirmer, who had never taken part in a poker run.

There were riders from Dixon to Noxon, with most of the participants from Plains. Nikki Bamburg traveled from Louisiana for the 99th birthday celebration of her great aunt, Paradise resident Betty Meyer, as did Christina Kraus of Oregon. Both decided that while they were in the area they'd borrow an ATV and do the poker run. Most of the participants had ATVs, but one couple used their SUV, and another had a motorcycle.

The event included live and silent auctions with a dozen raffle items. For those who didn't want to do the poker ride but wanted to attend the dinner, the price was only $20 a person, $35 for a couple, and $10 for children 5-12 years old.

Gary Revier served as auctioneer while Shauna Firestone and Suzy VonHeeder paraded the items around for the audience to see. It was Revier who suggested the idea of having an ATV run. He also helped with the planning and execution of the event. They had just over 20 items in the live auction, which fetched $13,817, said Kim McMahon, an association board member. The auction had 13 desserts, all but one homemade, which alone totaled $1,020. Two huckleberry apple pies made by Sandy Revier with the recipe of her mother-in-law, the late Bev Revier, went for $200 each. A dozen cookies made by association member Betty Taylor with the recipe of the late Bede Frye sold for $125. The eight desserts in the silent auction went for $300. There were 38 items in the silent auction from homemade honey lip balm to a custom wood gun rack by Thom Chisholm with a total of $2,947. A painting by art teacher Kristen Cole was the highest ticket item, selling for $180.

Items in the live auction ranged in size from a backpack of pickleball items donated by Paradise resident Melissa Brown to an 11-foot long inflatable paddleboard, which included a lesson by Plains resident Doreen Stokes. Kim McMahon, an association member, donated the paddleboard, which sold for $500. The highest dollar item was a truckload of gravel that went for $1,400, followed by a Rock Island VR 80 shotgun with a 150-round magazine, which fetched $1,250.

A "Cooler of Joy" - beer, alcohol, sweatshirt, and a camp chair - sold for $750 and a "Pickle Barrel of Joy" - a wheelbarrow of beer - fetched $125. During a guided fly fishing contest, Revier hinted to his son, Jack, that it would be a good Father's Day gift. Jack was outbid by Dr. Jeanne Williams, but nabbed the second trip for $550.

Firestone felt the event was a big success, which she credits to the countless hours of the volunteers. "We have the most amazingly talented group of individuals who worked extremely well together to make our first fundraiser an incredible success," said Sandy Revier.

Ed Moreth BACKED UP – Wendy Larson of Plains shows her Jack of Spades to Randy Firestone, who was manning the Smiley Creek Station of the ATV Poker Run. Terry Josephson and his daughter, Katie Josephson, helped at the fourth station.

Firestone said they hoped to start some type of construction at the site this year. The Plains Town Council approved all three stages of the proposed courts, which will be four outside and two inside a building. The estimated cost for the project is around $300,000, but Firestone said that in addition to last weekend's fundraiser, they're starting to get private donations.

The fundraiser was split into two parts. The ATV Ride raised $847.50, said Firestone. The poker game, auction, 50/50, raffle, and dinner raised $13,976.85, after expenses. Firestone guessed there were about 200 people at the auction and dinner. She was pleased that everyone was generous with the donations and bids.

Around 40 people from ages 16-75 meet at the Plains Alliance Church gymnasium on a regular basis. Their June sessions are: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9-11 a.m., Tuesday 6-8 p.m., and on Thursday 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.