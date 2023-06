Montana's First lady, Susan Gianforte (right) visited the Thompson Falls Public Library. Pictured are Sara Czerwinski and Crystal Buchanan of the library.

The first week of June's kickoff for the Thompson Falls Public Library's summer reading program and contest had a good turn out according to librarian Crystal Buchanan. Sign-up began June 1 with 89 readers, but she hopes this summer will surpass last year's enrollment of 109 readers.

Partic...