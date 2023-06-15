Cindy Kay Dunks (O'Connell) passed away on May 27, 2023, at her home in Trout Creek, Mont., at the age of 78. She was born July 6, 1944, in Whitehall, Mont.

Cindy attended Butte High School where she met her husband, Albert Calvin Dunks Jr. Calvin and Cindy would wed on February 2, 1963, and go on to have four children: Cynthia Rose, David Wayne, Albert Calvin (Buddy), and Shelly Marie.

In the early 70's, the family uprooted and moved to Plains. Here Cindy worked at the agricultural office and helped raise her growing family. By the mid 80s, life once again found the family relocating to their forever home in Trout Creek. Cindy assisted the Trout Creek school as a teacher's aide as well as took care of numerous children from the surrounding area. If Cindy wasn't attending church, she could be found mothering her grandchildren while their parents were working. From her famous PB&J sandwiches to her famously dry pot roast, her grandchildren always had a full stomach and warm house to come home to. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Kathleen O'Connell; daughters Cynthia Posselt and Shelly Sharrah; sons David Wayne and Albert Calvin Dunks III (Buddy); and in-laws Nina and Albert Dunks Sr.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Albert Calvin Jr.; brothers Wally (Helen Ann) O'Connell and Garry (Cora) Versteegh; sisters MaryAnn (Jeff) Ranger and Norma (Stormy) Skeen; son-in-law Kim Posselt; grandchildren K.C. Posselt, Nick (Kendra) Posselt, Josh Posselt, Britney (David) Inglis, Tiffany Lanza, Joey Lanza; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Cabinet Mountain Bible Church in Trout Creek on July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m.