Garden offers peaceful escape

In the center of the 1,000 Buddha statues is the figure of Yum Chenmo (right), the great mother of manifestation and wisdom.

In the Jocko Valley north of Arlee you will find a public park, botanical garden and Buddhist center. Though it can be seen from the highway, off White Coyote Road and Highway 93, it could be easily missed if you don't know it's there.

The garden was built over 20 years ago because Buddhist Sang-ngag Rinpoche had a vision as a child of building such a place in the west. The center was created to offer a place for peaceful, positive reflection allowing the transformation of negative energy that surrounds us. All are welcome to visit and experience the tranquility. At the entrance a sign suggests quiet meditations.

Upon entering there are eight stupas. Stupas were historically used to house the ashes of Buddha for prayers and meditation. These stupas at the garden are said to represent eight major events in the Buddha's life, such as birth in the Lotus Blossom Stupa.

The 1,000 hand-cast Buddha statues make up a Dharma wheel with eight spokes. In the center is the figure of Yum Chenmo, the great mother of manifestation and wisdom. It is suggested that visitors walk clockwise around the wheel which emulates turning for awakening and enlightenment invoking qualities of altruism and wisdom. These statues are all white and in identical poses. They are distinguished by individual names, such as Good Sage, and the sponsors who donated them. Each statue is marked by a plaque with the same saying, "May all Beings Benefit."

Beyond the wheel is a pond. One may sit by it and watch the fish while looking at the statues embellishing its shore. There are benches located about the park with sponsor names and dedication plaques. The center offers personal flags at the gift store to be placed in ceremony on the hill of the flag structure. People can purchase a flag in remembrance or honor of a loved one. On an easy walk up the hill the flag structure resembles a yurt or teepee. Flags that are attached to wire strings flap and send out good will. There is a welcoming table and chairs inside to relax. Off to the side of the flags is a gathering of large Buddha statues, enjoying the view. This large structure can be seen from the highway far below.

A yurt-shaped structure made of flags sits upon a hill at the Buddhist gardens.

The center is also home of the Ewam Buddhist Institute, founded by Sang-ngag Rinpoche and Khen Rinpoche, and their summer shedra program for studying Buddhist texts. According to their website, http://www.ewam.org, "Ewam is an educational non-profit organization established in 1999 under the spiritual guidance of Tulku Sang-ngag Rinpoche. Ewam's mission is to cultivate spiritual awareness in the west and throughout the world." They offer guided tours and annual events, such as the Festival of Peace. This is a free celebration of dancing and storytelling to build a sense of community. The gift store has many treasures to choose from with helpful and friendly service. Visitor guides can be downloaded at the website. The park's hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and in the winter 9 a.m. to5 p.m.

