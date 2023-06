Journey of Hope cyclists Lincoln Mercuro, Andrew Tielking and Trent Hollinsworth lift up their bikes with pride as they arrive at their stop at Thompson Falls High School.

In what is called the Journey of Hope, a group of college students is volunteering to bicycle across the country this summer to raise money for people with disabilities. The Phi Kappa Phi students started in Seattle ten days before making a pit stop at the Thompson Falls High School last Friday....