The Noxon Cougars had a successful Babe Ruth season, finishing up last week. The team includes boys from Noxon, Trout Creek and Heron.

Although it was a 12-8 bittersweet loss for the Noxon Cougars against the Columbia Falls Hills Brothers last Tuesday in Libby, what a spectacular season for the Cougars. The fact that the rural team made up of Noxon, Trout Creek and Heron boys ages 13-15 made it so far despite facing bigger schoo...