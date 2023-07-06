ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

MOOSE ON THE LOOSE

 
July 6, 2023

Annie Wooden

The City of Thompson Falls had an unusual visitor Sunday morning. A moose found its way downtown about 8:30 a.m. The moose was first spotted by Sanders County Sheriff's deputy Tim Kelly in Rose Garden Park along Main Street. "It's the first one I've ever seen in town," Kelly said. The moose then went up the east ramp over the railroad tracks, where it turned around on Preston Avenue and headed south back over the railroad tracks on Main Street. The moose then found its way to the river, where it stopped for a drink in front of the new vacation rental next to Big Eddy's. The moose stayed along the shore in time for passersby to snap a few photos.

 

