FWP discusses proposals

It’s that time of the year for the issues at hand regarding new regulations placed on the table to be discussed. Representatives from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) met with the public last week to discuss the season setting process. The discussion was led by Neil Anderson, Region 1 Wildlife Manager, and Zachary Farley, the local wildlife biologist last Tuesday at Thompson Falls High School.

Anderson said that every two years they look at the regulations to see if they need to make changes. He stated that they need more time to get regulations passed so they are starting the process a couple of months earlier than previous years. Currently they are in the first phase of developing proposals for the big game season by providing biological data, presenting conceptual ideas to consider, and listening to public input. At the meeting Farley also presented information on development of the elk plan and how to comment. The proposals will be out in October for final discussion. Anyone interested is welcome to join in online.

The public is able to provide input through July 15. An FWP biologist develops recommendations based on biological information and public input. Approved recommendations then go out for official public comment four weeks in October and November. Then the Fish, Game and Wildlife commission makes their decisions on December 14, 2023.

One statewide proposal is to add an archery season for mountain goats and moose, similar to what was added for bighorn sheep, to hunt September 2-14. Another statewide question on the table is whether or not to change the fall archery and general season (without hounds) quota for mountain lions.

A statewide concern is that the agency doesn't receive enough deer and elk samples in some areas to adequately assess chronic wasting disease (CWD) prevalence. The state is asking the public if they would support mandatory submission in these situations and if so, how.

Other statewide proposals include mule deer permit draws, hunter crowding solutions and mule deer and elk seasons.

Some of the regional proposals on mule deer include mandatory CWD testing for mule deer harvested in hunting district 103-150 (CWD was detected in a white-tailed deer in HD 103) and status quo changes to the five-week antlered buck seasons in HD 101, 103 and 130.

A Region 1 black bear proposal is to extend the spring season to June 15 in Bear Management Units 140, 141 and 150 because of snow level limitations and in BMU 170 to reduce/bear conflict complaints. Mountain lion ideas in HD 141 and 150 include hunting during the winter season and an idea on turkey hunting is to increase the number of regional turkey licenses to four instead of one.

For comments and questions go to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment- opportunities/biennial-season-setting

The Montana draft elk plan has been recently completed and the environmental assessment will be posted on July 1st with one month to comment. In Region 1 the general elk management plan recognizes the need for better population information, improvement of habitat, carnivore harvest and identifies bull harvest goals. For comments go to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/draft-elk-plan

The last item Farley went over at the meeting were topics that will be discussed at the August 17 commission meeting, including wolf quotas, lion quotas and furbearer quotas.