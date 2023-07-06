Justice Court
July 6, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Michele Cooper, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Charlee Harris, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Jacquie Brunson, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Leah Mancabelli, 27, day speeding, $20.
Jason Chapman, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Michael Boharski, 67, day speeding, $70.
Kaden Jackson, 19, day speeding, $70, deferred imposition of sentence.
Austin Kimmet-Lee, 26, day speeding, $70.
Casey Fetrow, 44, seatbelt violation, $20.
Zachary Holotta, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kelly Jones, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Jon Joseph, Jr., 70, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Thayer Hendrickson, 35, day speeding, $70.
Virgil Otto, 22, seatbelt violation, $20; seatbelt violation, $20.
Cecelia Warricks, 22, day speeding, $70.
Chase Southworth, 39, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
William Townley, 18, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Noah Bell, 18, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Samantha Starr, 30, driving without valid driver’s license, $235; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Dylan Ross, 32, assault, $285.
Gregory Davis, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Stephen Giacumakis, 61, day speeding, $20.
John Trevino, 32, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.
Kylie Schutzmann, 19, day speeding, $70.
Adam Hetchler, 34, night speeding, $70.
James Garrett-High, 37, night speeding, $120; careless driving, $85.
Caroline Vine, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Kelson Ramey, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Kianna Barnett, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Sheree Sullivan, 45, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.
Steven Doney-Worley, 18, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $85.
Walter Alexander, 43, driving without valid driver’s license, $235; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $275; unlawful possession of marijuana/products/paraphernalia in motor vehicle on highway, $50.
Shannon Wilkomirski, 53, day speeding, $20.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Fred Lear, 67, prohibited operation and mooring, $185.
Motor Carrier Services
Darrell Crowe, 40, failure to purchase trip permit immediately on arrival in state, $85.
