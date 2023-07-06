Whatcha Readin'?

The Montana bookstore trail

It can be hard to read in summer with all the visitors, vacations, and the phenomenal weather begging you to be out enjoying it. Thank goodness for these amazing summer storms we’ve been having that force a brief break and encourage a bit of reading. Montana booksellers have started a new program called The Montana Bookstore Trail where you stop into any participating bookstore, pick up your passport and get stamps at each bookstore you visit. It’s a great way to combine your summer trips with reading and pick up some fantastic new reads. There are quite a few participating stores in Bozeman if you’re headed out that way. I particularly enjoyed Second Edition Books in Butte; excellent selection, prices, and very knowledgeable staff.

In June I read 10 books, of which six were four stars or better. Here they are in no particular order:

Thank you for Listening by Julia Whelan is a medium-to-fast-paced contemporary romance that’s very funny. About the audiobook industry, and reminiscent of an Emily Henry book, it is an excellent summer read. The first chapter almost had me thinking it was going to be too vapid, but it turned out to have interesting bits about how AI is affecting the audio industry, something I’d never considered, as well as a strong friendship angle that I always appreciate. A page turner for sure… it does make me wonder what the audiobook version would be like. If you listen to it, please let me know!

This is Happiness by Niall Williams is a slow-to-medium-paced historical fiction piece that’s emotional and reflective. An Irish coming of age story, the writing is lyrical and beautiful. It’s about electricity coming to a small village for the first time as well as a young boy’s first love and a very unexpected friendship/father-figure relationship. This was a book I wanted to gobble but had to ingest slowly because it deserves savoring.

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel is a medium-to-fast-paced historical fiction book that’s emotional and inspiring. A coming of age story during Nazi occupied France, the whole premise of the book within the book is beautiful and well executed. Despite the subject matter it’s a great summer read because you simply have to know what happens next.

Making a Literary Life by Carolyn See is a medium-to-fast-paced nonfiction book for writers. It’s very funny, hopeful, reflective, and inspiring as well as full of little bits of useful information/advice. I would put it in my all-time favorite top five books for writers. The author, deceased now, is the mother of Lisa See who is also an excellent writer and has a new book out now, Lady Tan’s Circle of Women (on my TBR).

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron is a 12-week nonfiction guide to transforming the way an artist approaches their art. It’s informative and inspiring and if you’ve ever heard the term Artist Date, this is where it comes from. Full of optional tasks as well as obligatory tasks, the book will eat into your free time with its requirements but it’s also extremely eye-opening. This book is for artists of all kinds and would be wonderful to start at the end of fall or beginning of winter to consume those darker days.

The Water Horse by Dick King-Smith is a fast-paced, lighthearted, and adventurous middle grade fantasy book about the Loch Ness Monster. It’s an older book that’s been turned into a movie. While I haven’t seen the movie yet, my boys (ages 7 and 4) loved the book and continue to speak about it. The wee bit of Scottish phrasing in the book isn’t a problem for littles. It’s quite funny and clever and though it’s middle grade, I’d think five years old is likely the ideal age.

I’m in various stages of reading the following books now:

- Ordinary People by Judith Guest

- When the Sky Fell on Splendor by Emily Henry

- Walking in this World by Julia Cameron

- The Secret of Nimh by Robert C. O’Brien

- The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion

- Another Name for Madness by Marion Roach Smith

Hope you’re finding time for reading in this stunningly beautiful summer season. Our closest participating Montana Bookstore Trail shop is in Missoula, Fact & Fiction. Or if you’re down in the Bitterroot, Hamilton’s Chapter One is also a participant. Shop local, support independent, and be sure to let me know whatcha readin’.

Sunday Dutro is an avid reader and eBook convert living in Thompson Falls with her beautiful family and an enormous “to be read” pile. Reach her at [email protected] or sundaydutro.com.