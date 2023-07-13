Question of the week: How do you stay cool and beat the heat?

WILL ARMSTRONG, Plains - “I wear my shades. Open windows at night and close them in the morning and go inside when it gets too hot out.”

ARIEL LYONS, Plains - “Swimming with my two kids and a water table in the wading pool.”

JULIE BURNS, Plains - “I have an 8-foot round by 30-inch deep pool that I take a dip in, especially after the farmers market.”

KIMBERLY BYLER, Plains - “I want to have an air conditioner. I like to go swimming.”

ASHLEY DALLING, Plains - “I like to go swimming and to the beach.”

CHRISTIE UNDERWOOD, South Carolina/Plains - “I loved hanging out at the ocean, but now I hang out at the river.”