Justice Court
July 20, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Alejandra Espinoza, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Amanda Pringua, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Lewis Vanhofwegen, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
James Compton, 77, seatbelt violation, $20.
Katrina Millward, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Nicholas Mitchell, 40, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Kent Belveal, 68, day speeding, $70.
Darwin Parker, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dillan Sampson, 19, day speeding, $20.
Trevor Smith, 38, day speeding, $70.
James Torgerson, 62, day speeding, $70.
Jonathan Jackson, 63, failure to give approaching vehicle half of roadway, $85.
Will Shelton, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brad Kinzie, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Yiqiang Wang, 32, day speeding, $120.
Angela Louie, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Atanacio Loya, Jr., seatbelt violation, $20.
Irene Nickels, 70, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Tyson Petticrew, 23, day speeding, $70.
Naureen Sago, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Spencer Thomas, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $85, deferred imposition of sentence.
Dan Andersen, 61, operating with expired registration, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Daniel Callahan, Jr., 73, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Tiffany Nez, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff's Office
Erik Marjerrison, 47, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Carol Sweeney, 64, day speeding, $20.
Cirby Goldizen, 42, day speeding, $20.
Henry Castillo, 21, day speeding, $20.
Varun Malavia, 25, night speeding, $70.
Corbett Hall, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Jeffrey Conley, 42, fishing without a license, $135.
Craig Moody, 40, violation of invasive species management area regulations, $135.
Motor Carrier Services
Ronald Granger, 71, interstate/international motor carrier operating without payment of required fee, $85.
