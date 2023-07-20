ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

 
July 20, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol

Alejandra Espinoza, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Amanda Pringua, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Lewis Vanhofwegen, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

James Compton, 77, seatbelt violation, $20.

Katrina Millward, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Nicholas Mitchell, 40, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Kent Belveal, 68, day speeding, $70.

Darwin Parker, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.

Dillan Sampson, 19, day speeding, $20.

Trevor Smith, 38, day speeding, $70.

James Torgerson, 62, day speeding, $70.

Jonathan Jackson, 63, failure to give approaching vehicle half of roadway, $85.

Will Shelton, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brad Kinzie, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Yiqiang Wang, 32, day speeding, $120.

Angela Louie, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Atanacio Loya, Jr., seatbelt violation, $20.

Irene Nickels, 70, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Tyson Petticrew, 23, day speeding, $70.

Naureen Sago, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Spencer Thomas, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $85, deferred imposition of sentence.

Dan Andersen, 61, operating with expired registration, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Daniel Callahan, Jr., 73, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Tiffany Nez, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff's Office

Erik Marjerrison, 47, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Carol Sweeney, 64, day speeding, $20.

Cirby Goldizen, 42, day speeding, $20.

Henry Castillo, 21, day speeding, $20.

Varun Malavia, 25, night speeding, $70.

Corbett Hall, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Jeffrey Conley, 42, fishing without a license, $135.

Craig Moody, 40, violation of invasive species management area regulations, $135.

Motor Carrier Services

Ronald Granger, 71, interstate/international motor carrier operating without payment of required fee, $85.

 

