Baxter sisters on a roll

It was the talented duo of Megan and Ellie Baxter who earned them the low team gross score of 98 and Ruth Kronfuss and Penny Beckman who clutched the low combined net of 67 in the ladie’s league play at River’s Bend last week. Steadfast Ellie Baxter, who finished third at the state high school tournament earlier this year, held the low individual gross score of 48 while the poise of Sharon Pound won her the low individual score of 29 and the long drive on No. 18.

Lana Nolen stood resolute with closest to pin in 4 on No. 11, closest to pin on No. 17 and nailed the long putt on No. 15. Jan Thompson slid in the long putt on No. 12, with Chris Kelly seizing the closest to pin on No. 14 and Annie Wooden striking in the long drive on No. 18. Collecting a chip-in were Wooden on No. 12 and Liz Morkert on No. 16.

Standings

Katie/Madi 92

Danice/Kristy 91.5

Kelly/Barb 89.5

Lana/Liz 86.5

Jan/Tori 83

Tina/Jeanne 78

Marshanna/Blair 71

Katrina/Annie 69.5

Kim S./Chris K. 66.5

Sharon/Chris G. 63.5

Megan/Doree 62.5

Ruth/Penny 53.5

Healy/Kayla 50

Rebecka/Karissa 24