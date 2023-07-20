Highlead toasts Wednesday win

Hats off to the Highlead team of Jesse Mosher, Chadd Laws, John Mosher and Steve Fairbank who anchored the low team gross score of 170 at River’s Bend in the men’s league play last Wednesday. It was Whitefish Credit Unions Shaun Morgan, Wally Gibe, Randy Hojem and Chuck Manry in the spotlight for the low team net score of 138.

Paul Flemmer won the low individual gross score with a 37 while Bill Nolen out-maneuvered the competition for the low individual net win of 31. Doubling his claims was Ricky Hagedorn with closest to pin on No. 8 and the long putt on No. 6. Closest to pin in 3 on No. 2 was the talented RT Brown; Mike Thilmony was closest to pin on No. 5; Manry ushered in the long putt on No. 3 while Dan Kier belted out the long drive on No. 9. The sole chip-in man was Jesse Mack on No. 12.

Standings

Whitefish CU 73.5

Mountain Plains LLC 70.5

Highlead 65

First Security Bank 62

Wild Coyote 61.5

Edward Jones 59

CF Seamless Gutters 51.5