Sunny side up for Hill Gang

The Over the Hill Gang braved the Main Street construction to head out to Riverâ€™s Bend Monday for a round of play. Thirty golfers gathered for the league play on Monday, taking advantage of the sunny summer weather.

Dave Petteys shot the low gross menâ€™s round of 41 while sinking the long putts on No. 12 and No. 13. Dave Tallant had the low menâ€™s net score of 32, Lana Nolen shot the womenâ€™s low gross of 45 and Jackie Pride the low net of 29. Tallant also added long drive on No. 18 to his round and Prideâ€™s putt was longest on No. 18.

Four golfers sank it in off the green on Monday, including Randy Hojem, Liz Morkert, Chris Gross and Bary Moore.

Jan Thompson hit the long drive for the ladies on No. 18, Wally Gibeâ€™s putt was longest on No. 17, Rees Woolford took that honor on No. 16 and Sam Bernhardt on No. 15. Mike Normandin was on point on the par threes, with both of his drives on No. 14 and No. 17 being closest to the pin for the day. Barb Wooden sank the longest putt on No. 11 and Al Luckow was closest to the pin in two shots on No. 10. Doug Deck had the long drive on No. 15 for those 70 and over.