Sanders County moving to Stage II fire restrictions

The lined areas are currently under Stage I fire restrictions and the solid orange under Stage II restrictions. All off northwest Montana will be under Stage II restrictions beginning Saturday.

The entire northwest region of the state will move to stage II fire restrictions on Saturday. This includes Sanders County.

Bill Naegeli with the Officer of Emergency Management said the restrictions go into effect at 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Under Stage II restrictions, the following is prohibited:

* Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

* Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

* The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

* Operating any internal combustion engine.

* Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

* Using an explosive.

* Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Lake County and the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes already went to Stage II this week. The Northwest fire restriction zone includes Glacier National Park, Flathead, Lake, Sanders and Lincoln counties, the Flathead National Forest and the Kootenai National Forest.

Sanders County Commissioners signed a resolution this week enforcing Stage II restrictions.

For the latest information on fire restrictions, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.