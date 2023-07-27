March 25, 1937 -

October 20, 2022

Our beautiful mother, Evelyn Charlene Haun passed at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, MT. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the early afternoon, due to complications of a ruptured ulcer. She was 85.

Evelyn Charlene Christiernsson was born March 25, 1937, to Edward and Georgia Christiernsson in Willits Ca.

The family relocated to San Martin, Ca. when Evelyn was around 4 years of age and later moved to Las Vegas NV in 1942.

Evelyn finished high school in 1955, she moved with her sister Georgia to The Studio Club in Hollywood, CA, to pursue acting, singing and modeling. The highlight of their career was being in TV Guide with Bob Cummings, traveling with him to Joplin Missouri to participate in a parade alongside the famous actor & comedian. Both Evelyn and Georgia were models for Earl Moran the world-famous illustrator and calendar artist.

Evelyn returned to Las Vegas to work in her parents' Beauty Salon and later was employed at the Golden Nugget and The Horseshoe, both bustling casinos in downtown Las Vegas.

Evelyn had two beautiful children, a boy and girl, by 1962 and would adopt her third child, a girl, in 1970.

In 1976 Evelyn Married Charles John Haun and became a mother to 3 more boys.

The family moved to Willits, CA, opening a drive-in restaurant called The Jolly-Kone later renamed Haun's Drive-in.

Both Evelyn and Charles were born in Willits, 18 days apart and lived next door to each other. Charles would throw rocks at her, telling her to get off his sidewalk, which was gravel.

Evelyn and Charles were married 46 years. They moved several times before moving to Plains Montana to care for Charles Mother, Thelma McGinley. They Settled in beautiful Thompson Falls in 1998 where they resided until 2022.

Evelyn loved her life in Montana. She loved hiking, gardening, bird watching, crocheting, knitting, caring for her fur babies, especially Pumpkin Bear.

Evelyn was a devoted Catholic and cherished her church St. Williams Parish in Thompson Falls. She enjoyed being a greeter and looked forward to the Sundays that she got to greet.

Evelyn was such a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and will be greatly missed.

Evelyn is survived by her children Michael & Melissa Latham, Morgan and Dorthey Haun, Patrick Haun and Tammie Lee. Grandchildren Stephanie Hirsch, Tiffany Cantrell, Kimberly Haun, Sarah Hawkins, Carl Fuller, Felicia Cole and Fancy Foder. In-laws Susan and Jim Bartholamew. She has several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Evelyn is predeceased by her Husband Charles John Haun, Daughter Elizebeth Mary Johnson, Son Charles Lyn Haun, Mother Georgia Alice Christiernsson, Father Edward Charles Christiernsson, Sister Georgia Roslynn Flora-Frazier and Son-in-Law Kenneth Wayne Lee Jr.

Please Join us to celebrate and honor the life of Evelyn Charlene Haun, Saturday, August 12, 2023, St. William's Parish in Thompson Falls. Rosary: 12 p.m., Memorial Mass 1-2 p.m. Burial at Thompson Falls Cemetary following Mass. Light Luncheon following the burial at St. William's Parish Hall.

Flowers can be sent to: St. William's Parish, 416 Preston Ave., Thompson Falls, MT 59873

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to help with burial expenses to: Tammie Lee, P.O. Box 141, Altaville, CA 95221.