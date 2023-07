CONCENTRATION – Jake Weyers of Plains goes up for a point while Kalispell X player Kaleb Cannaday tries to stop him. Weyers' team included Trent Harmon, Michael Scharfe and Nathan Schraeder. Kalispell won 21-11.

Near 100-degree temperatures didn't seem to deter boys and girls and men and women from stepping out onto the hot pavement of the old Plains airport runway Saturday for a day of basketball.

Eighty teams signed up for the 7th Annual Wildhorse ShootOut Tournament at the Amundson Sports Complex, wh...