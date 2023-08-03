Question of the week: What services are needed in the west end of the county?
August 3, 2023
MARLEY CALLIHAM, Heron - “Better grocery stores. The closest Costco or Walmart
without sales tax is Kalispell.”
CONNOR DAHLIN, Heron - “A decent sized gas station. Fuel options are a little sparse. But I'm
generally happy with everything.”
SAVANNAH JONES, Heron - “Ambulance service and gas station.”
ALEXIS LAIRD, Heron - “Transportation and quicker ambulance service, and a place for kids to go to, like an activity center, after school and summertime.”
LIYLAH WILLIAMS, Heron - “Better ambulance service.”
BRIANNA HABEGGER, Heron - “Gas station and restaurant.”
