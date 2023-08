Former Plains Police Officer Chris Reyna listens as Loren Fitzpatrick, the town attorney, provides reasons why he should have been dismissed.

by Ed Moreth

The Plains Police Commission last

week upheld a decision by Mayor Chris

Allen to terminate a police officer for

insubordination, not following the chain

of command on a continued basis and

falsifying official documents, to name

only a portion of the reasons for his

dismissal.

Allen f...