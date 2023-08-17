ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

What do you like most about the Huckleberry Festival?

 
August 17, 2023



Sophia Lafriniere-Thornhill, Trout Creek - “I liked the parade with all the different floats. The Pharmacy float with all the wood was the best.”

Madison Chojnacky, Trout Creek - “I liked how busy it was with all the people and booths. I am happy to be here.”

Jenni Thor, Thompson Falls - “It is the first time that I have been to the festival. It has been a lot of fun with the people and their dogs.”

Grady Dana, Trout Creek - “ The best thing is the 4-H booth with the tacos.”

Jim Dramstad, Trout Creek - “The cooler temperatures and smoke free skies have made it nice.”

Jody Bentler, Clark Fork, Idaho - “The internet has been wonderful and the staff has been very nice and helpful.”

 

