CARD clinic's mobile unit provides screenings on the go

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) located in Libby has a mobile unit that has been traveling the state to facilitate testing in areas where people may not otherwise get tested. The question asked to anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to asbestos is: Have you lived, worked or played in Lincoln County over 10 years ago for at least six months?

“This can have been a separate amount of time as long as the time totaled six months,” according to Pam Martens, the CARD clinic nurse.

The mobile unit started in September 2022 and will run until September 2023. Martens said the unit does not have another scheduled visit for Sanders County at this time. But if people have been exposed without a diagnosis of asbestosis, they are encouraged to have a screening. The initial screening includes chest x-rays and breathing tests.

“Follow-up appointments depend on personal issues and what your provider suggests. Screenings are free and are funded by screening grants, as long as there is no diagnosis of asbestosis,” Martens said.

Annamarie Wagner, who works at the clinic’s front desk, said she has files of all the patients that are annually pulled to determine if rescreening is advised. “The people who were screened on the mobile unit in Sanders County in May of this year will receive a letter next year in March or April 2024 notifying them to schedule a follow-up screening. Anyone who wishes can do a long-distance appointment. This involves answering questions over the phone regarding current health issues. They will receive a referral to the hospital of their choice and then go over the test results with the CARD clinic provider, by phone. Anyone wishing to be tested at the CARD clinic may do so by calling and making an appointment.”

When the fine dust from insulation or other sources is inhaled in the lungs it has the potential of causing cancer. This may take years to show up, according to the CARD clinic. That is why ongoing testing is recommended.

Miners discovered vermiculite in the 1800s. The Zonolite Company formed and began mining early in the 20 century. Asbestos and vermiculite was used for insulation of many buildings and vermiculite from the mine was used in gardens throughout the county. The vermiculite ore was contaminated during its production from the1920s to 1990 with asbestos deposits in the mine. Dust from the vermiculite was spread to other areas by rail cars, as the railroad hauled the ore out of the mining area, and exposure to the dust by the mine workers as well, according to the Libby Amphibole website.

This has resulted in a wide spread of cancer in Lincoln County, the Libby mine being the main source of asbestos and vermiculite. The removal of contamination began around 2000. Any exposure to the old insulation in older buildings prior to or during the removal of asbestos may have caused serious lung issues. Along with the removal in buildings, yards and gardens were tested for vermiculite particles and had the top layer of soil removed.

The CARD clinic is available to anyone who has been exposed in Libby and surrounding areas, and to the many sources related to or exacerbated by the illness, such as cigarette smoking, secondhand smoke, and lead-based paint exposure while in the military with issues ranging from trouble breathing, shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, asthma, and/or poor lung functioning. Standard screening consists of the original tests but may include additional screening. This could depend on if there is an ongoing condition such as asthma or the other issues mentioned. “I might mail a letter for further testing based on my records which may be different from what the front desk has on file,” Martens said.

“Since July 1, 2011, there have been 6,244 grant-funded health screenings and 2,669 grant-funded cancer screenings, due to the latency period of 10-40 years for the disease to present itself,” according to the CARD clinic website. “If you are diagnosed with an asbestos related disease, you can qualify for special Medicare benefits and start treatments early,” the website stated.

Anyone who has questions or thinks they may have been exposed to asbestos in Lincoln County at least 10 years ago is encouraged to contact the CARD clinic at (406) 293-9274 or libbyasbestos.org.