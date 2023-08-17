Justice Court
August 17, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Katie Frabel, 39, day speeding, $70.
Douglas Hettinger, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Tyler Sigsby, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.
Justin Sanders, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ryan Hoefer, 54, night speeding, $120.
Daniel Human, 26, day speeding, $70.
Dustin McCue, 47, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Jenna Snyder, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Deborah Wilson, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.
David Fox, 58, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Christine Hensel, 62, failure to yield to vehicle on through highway, $85.
Elijah Rulison, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Vlieland, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Julia Tikka, 49, day speeding, $20.
Rachelle Hanowell, 48, day speeding, $70.
Charles Calantone, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Darel Handley, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Aditya Kothari, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Stephanie Stucky, 23, driving motor vehicle while privilege is suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.
Hannelora Wald, 22, day speeding, $120; passing in a no-passing zone, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Bryan Hugen, 55, operating over dimension vehicle/combination on highway without special permit, $85; exceeding max gross weight allowed on any group of axles, $425.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Robert Staples, 63, prohibited operation & mooring, $185.
