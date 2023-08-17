MSU Extension ag tour highlights vineyards

There's a science to making grapes grow in northwest Montana. On Thursday, about 30 participants from northwest Montana visited three Sanders County vineyards to learn and ask questions about growing grapes. Attendees ranged from those curious about the operation and excited about the wine tasting portion of the day to some who had established home vineyards.

The first stop on the tour was Gut Craic Vineyard in Thompson Falls, owned by Tom and Bina Eggensperger. Tom took visitors on a tour of his vineyard, in which he grows marquette and petite pearl grapes. Both are resilient to weather and disease. Tom stated that marquette is the most popular grape grown in Montana.

The Eggenspergers sell their grapes to White Raven Winery in Columbia Falls. The 2022 harvest produced 24 cases of wine for White Raven, and Eggensperger said they sold out fast. They first planted 25 vines of marquette grapes in 2010 when they came up with the idea with their friends Keith and Jan Ivers. Tom also attended a class at UC-Davis in California about starting a winery. The Eggenspergers increased the number of vines and in 2018 planted 75 petite pearl vines. "It makes a really good wine," Tom said.

Steve and Mary Kelly came to the vineyard tour from Kalispell. They have about 50 grape vines planted, a mixture of four kinds of grapes. "We need to learn a whole lot more about what we're doing," Mary said as the tour started.

Thursday's tour was part of MSU Extension Sanders County's summer series of ag, horticulture and natural resource tours. Tours were scheduled throughout July and August.

Eggensperger said that in ideal conditions, each plant should average about 11 pounds of grapes. This year they are hoping to harvest 700 pounds. "We are fortunate here," Tom said. "The climate is right for growing." Gut Craic was also part of the Extension vineyard tour in 2022, but the grapes had not started to turn color yet. This year, Eggensperger noted that about 40% of the grapes had already turned, and they expect to start picking about the third week of September.

They prune the grapes in March, but Eggensperger said weather really affects the growing operation. If they prune too early, the buds are susceptible to freeze.

Eggensperger provided information on planting, growing, pruning and harvesting grapes. He showed visitors how he uses a refractometer to test the sugar content of grapes and demonstrated what techniques have worked to help their vineyard succeed. He also talked about harvesting the grapes, and explained that the popular practice of smashing grapes with feet is because the bottoms of feet are soft so as not to smash the seeds. "Seeds have bad tannins in them and you don't want to smash them when harvesting," he stated. He added that they tried making wine themselves, but think the harvest is the best part of the whole process.

The Eggenspergers must also protect their grapes against pests and predators. Tom showed the type of bee nests he has found to be the most helpful and showed visitors how they put netting over the grapes to protect them from birds. "My next step is to build a scarecrow," he said. In 2022, Gut Craic had to harvest early because a bear got into the vineyard and took many of the grapes. This year, Eggensperger has better bear fencing to install.

Annie Wooden Tom Eggensperer demonstrates how to use a refractometer to test the sugar content of grapes.

He also talked about the ideal watering conditions for his grapes, and the benefit of connecting with other vignerons (people who grow grapes for winemaking). The Eggenspergers are active in the Montana Grape and Wine Association and encourage people to explore the resources the association offers. Tom said the annual conference is a great place to connect with other growers and share information. He also noted that the Western Agricultural Research Center in Corvallis has a lot of information on grapes. MSU Extension Agent Wendy Carr said their office also can test soil samples.

Last Thursday's tour continued through the county, with visitors stopping at Flynt Arrow Vineyard in Plains, owned by Peter Tyler and Amy Schneider, and Watchdog Winery in Dixon, owned by Ben and Alyssa Griffith. Watchdog Winery was featured earlier this year in one of the Wayside tasting dinners, which chef Stef Martin coordinates throughout the summer, pairing unique tasting menus with offerings from area wineries, breweries and distilleries.

Eggensperger told visitors that wineries in Montana are in need of grapes. "If you grow grapes, you can sell them," he expressed.

For more information on the Montana Grape and Wine Association, visit http://www.montanagrapeandwine.com.