Sharon Rose (Albano) Larkin was born August 14, 1934, in Idaho Falls to Sidney and Rita Albano. After a long hard fight with cancer, she went to join her beloved Lord and loved ones on July 31, 2023.

When Sharon was eight years old her family moved from southern Idaho to Heron, Montana, where she resided until she married Larry Larkin on October 12, 1952, and moved to Noxon for the next few years. They lived in several different towns and states but settled in Noxon to raise their family. Sharon had six children by birth, but helped raise nieces and nephews and several children that simply needed a home and the abundance of love that was such an integral part of who she was.

Sharon always had a huge garden that she loved to work in and to preserve the produce to feed her family, friends and neighbors. She was very actively involved in her church and community. It would be impossible to remember or list all of the activities she spearheaded or was a part of. She was a member of the homemakers club, a county election judge, PTO and Booster Club member as well as many others. Sharon was involved with the 4-H program when she was in school and later she became a leader for well over 20 years. For many years, she ran the 4-H dining hall at the county fair in Plains, Montana. In 1975, Sharon and a friend envisioned a town park for Noxon. From this vision and much hard work and planning the Noxon Bicentennial Park was created and dedicated on July 4, 1976. From that time on she was actively involved in the upkeep and continual growth and development of the park. In doing this, she organized the Fourth of July celebration for Noxon. Anyone, friend or relative, was also persuaded to help with the festivities for the fundraisers. Another fundraiser for the park that Sharon was proud of was the Community Christmas Card. She worked on creating, selling and sending the greetings out to all Noxon.

In 1980 Sharon and Larry bought the Waunegan Bar & Cafe, which they owned and operated for 22 years. During this time, they sponsored softball, basketball and pool tournaments; the town Easter egg hunt, Santa visits, and much more. Even after selling the business and retiring in 2001, she continued to coordinate the Easter egg hunt and many other events to support the town and its residents. Sharon was key in starting the Community Food Bank and Thrift Store and Community Garden which was very important to her, and she continued to work there until her health would not allow her to in the fall of 2022.

Sharon loved to travel, whether near or far, a long trip or just for the day. She lit up at the thought of getting to experience something new with the ones she loved.

Sharon's greatest gifts were her generous loving heart and her gift of hospitality. Her greatest treasure was her family. As a long-standing pillar of the community, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family was very blessed to have had her. The legacy she leaves behind will be carried on, but her shoes will never be filled. The hole in our hearts that she leaves behind will be filled with love and precious memories.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Rita Albano; 11 siblings -Theo Jay, Howard, Claire, Glenn, Pat, Fred, Rusty, Doug, George, Deloa; her husband Larry; daughters - Rebecca and Jacqueline; son-in-law Bill; daughter-in-law Mary; granddaughter Sheila; grandson Jason; and great-granddaughter Brylee.

Sharon is survived by her sister Sydney; children -Teresa, Deborah, Colin, and Shawn; 23 grandchildren; 25 (plus one on the way) great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and so many loved ones.