By Annie Wooden 

Sharks swim to Tuesday win

 
August 17, 2023



It was all in the details as Sharks Auto Detail golfers Dave Garr, Jens Jantzen, Charlie Hooten and Rusty Haggard combined for the low team gross score of 181 last Tuesday at River’s Bend. Custom Ventures teammates Kade Pardee, Ty Pardee, Craig LeCoure and Zack Hannum had the low team net of 144, Kade Pardee shot the low individual gross of 39 and Shawn Wilkinson the low net round of 33.

The young Pardee kept the accolades rolling as he also sank the long putt on No. 15 and slammed the long drive on No. 18. Steve Fairbank had the long drive on No. 18 for those 55 and older, Bill Nolen sank the long putt on No. 12, Ricky Hagedorn’s drive was closest to the pin on No. 14 and Jantzen took that honor on No. 17.

John Mosher (No. 11) and Doug Czerwinski (No. 17) had the only chip-ins for the evening.

STANDINGS

MT’s Best Builders 134

Noxon Quik Stop 127

NLC Inc. 122.5

Bear Muscle Fitness 122

Custom Ventures 119.5

Sharks Auto Detail 112.5

Feed N Fuel 111

Internet Kitchen 94

 

