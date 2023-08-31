Staying focused as summer winds down

The rush is on. School starts soon. High school sports teams are practicing. The great zucchini trade is on as people start harvesting their gardens.

As the days get a little shorter, it seems everyone is in a rush to squeeze in last-minute vacations, days on the water and other summer activities. As we soak in the last few weeks of sunshine and making summer memories, it’s a good time for a gentle reminder to watch out for others.

Driving to and from the Huckleberry Festival last weekend, several motorists had collided with deer along the way (I don’t say “hit” deer because we all know sometimes they jump out at you). Two different vehicles had collisions with deer at the same spot in Belknap, one early Saturday morning and one late in the evening. Another person we met at the festival had hit a deer on his way over from Polson.

Animals are on the move, but so are people. Last week it seemed as though there were more kids and pedestrians out and about. With the added distraction of construction, it’s more important than ever to keep our focus. Looking out for others (humans and animals) on the road, or even reaching out to friends and neighbors in this summer heat, is an important part of living in a small community.

We’ll be out there with you these next few weeks enjoying an event-filled August and doing our best to keep busy every minute before Labor Day and the start of school. Be good humans and do your part to help everyone stay safe during this time of transition.

— Annie Wooden