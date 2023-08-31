Cross country takes off in Deer Lodge

Thompson Falls Cross Country was in Deer Lodge on Saturday for the Grant Kohrs Ranch run for the first competition of the season. The team trekked over wooden bridges, through fields and across packed gravel trails. The Hawks didn't let the heat slow them down. It was a strong race for Blue Hawks Cael Thilmony (18:35), Faith Palmer (22:16) and Aubrey Baxter (23:05). Coach Sarah Naegeli said all three runners "had a great initial start, settled into position and stayed mentally focused and strong for the race!"

Palmer took third for the girls with Baxter close behind in fourth, earning the girls team second place, while the boys took sixth overall.

Sarah Naegeli Junior high Hawks (from left) Libby Franck, Shea Haas and Lexy Franck run in Deer Lodge on Saturday.

It was the first high school race for Blue Hawks Tuff Ryder (22:40), Sean Nowland(25:18), freshman Addie Traver (31:24), Peighton Kinney (25:17), and JV runner Katherine Schmitz(31:02), and Coach Naegeli was pleased with their performance.

The Blue Hawks travel to Flathead on Friday to run at Rebecca Farms. "This is the course that the state meet will be held on, so it will be great preparation for the end of the season," stated Coach Naegeli.

Plains also competed in Deer Lodge, with John Owen Jermyn leading the boys in 19 minutes, 40 seconds. Also competing for the Horsemen were Kalem Ercanbrack (21:30) and Asher Seymour (25:12). The Plains girls saw their first competition in Deer Lodge, with Savannah Costner leading the Trotters across the finish line in 24:21, followed by Ashley Ferlan (25:25) and Peyton Wasson (26:52). The Plains runners will head to Ronan on Friday for the canal run.