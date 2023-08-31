Garys take top prize Monday

The Over the Hill Gang said goodbye to August with another round at River’s Bend on Monday. Lana Nolen led the ladies with a low gross round of 51 and Kristy Beaty had the low net score of 32. Liz Morkert was all about the chip-ins, hitting it in off the green on both No. 2 and No. 8. Chris Gross hit the long drive for the ladies on No. 9.

The Garys were the champions for the men, with Gary Thompson shooting the low gross of 40 and Gary Moe the low net of 32. Thompson was closest to the pin on No. 8 and Moe sank the long putt on No. 9. In other pin action, Bruce Sterling was closest to the pin in two shots on No. 1 and hit the long putt on No. 8, Mike Normandin had the long putt on No. 2 and No. 7, Doug Deck took that honor on No. 3 and Bruce Icenoggle on No. 4. Dave Petteys had the long drive on No. 6 for those 70 and over, Jens Jantzen sank the long putt on No. 6 and Dave Garr smashed the long drive on No. 9.

Sterling and Tom Pride had the only birdies for the day, on No. 8 and No. 1, respectively, and Sam Bernhardt won the pay for par competition.

The Over the Hill Gang will take a day of rest on Labor Day and be back in play September 11 before celebrating the end of the season September 18 with their annual steak luncheon.