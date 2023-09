Fair draws crowds, competitors for food, fun, shows

BLUE RIBBON CUTENESS – Tiny cowgirl 3-year-old Fay Garrison of Trout Creek works the judges and audience with Purple, her 8-month-old sheep during the open class competition at the fair.

There's no way to tell how many people attended the Sanders County Fair, since it's one of the few free admission fairs in the state, but it was wall to wall people Saturday and Sunday.

"It's just been wonderful," said Randy Woods, chairman of the Sanders County Fair Commission, who roamed the f...