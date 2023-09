CRITIQUE – Judge Chad Booth tells Josh Ekberg of the Whitepine Happy Workers he did a nice job with his steer Hank during the showmanship competition.

"Good boy, good boy, good boy," Josh Ekberg of the Whitepine Happy Workers kept telling "Hank" his polled Hereford during the 4-H junior showmanship beef competition at the Sanders County Fair Saturday morning.

Judge Chad Booth even pointed out to the crowd how pleased he was that the 14-year-ol...