Clint Lien leads his steer by auctioneer Kevin Hill during the 4-H market auction. Mountain West Co-op bought the steer for $5.25 a pound.

The rain Sunday didn't stop dozens of buyers from placing bids on market animals at the fair. After a soggy start, the weather took a break long enough for Sanders County 4-H and FFA members to parade their animals around the arena one last time.

Unique to the fair this year were two turkeys,...