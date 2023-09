Hailey Roofener leads her horse in a pattern around the arena during the 4-H horse show, the first competition for the 4-H members at the fair on Thursday.

The Sanders County Fair started Thursday morning with the 4-H horse show.. Vendors were up and ready for business early Thursday morning as well. A crowd gathered to watch the 12 young ladies show their horses and what they have accomplished in the last year. Tyrell Burklund from Frenchtown judge...