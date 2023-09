QUESTION TIME – Hannah Booth asks Brielle Clarke of the Hot Springs Wranglers about her goat while Isabella Buchanan of the Whitepine Happy Workers waits for her turn during the 4-H goat showmanship competition.

There were only two competitors in the 4-H goat showing this year - Brielle Clarke of the Hot Springs Wranglers and Isabella Buchanan of the Whitepine Happy Workers.

Both girls took home grand champion ribbons, Buchanan in the senior division with Nigerian dwarf Daisy, and Clarke with Marley, an...