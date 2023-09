THOMPSON TRIO – Rick Sanders (left) poses for photos with his grandson, Rhiley Sanders and Rick's son, A.J. Sanders just before the demolition derby at the fair.

For one Thompson Falls man, competing in the annual demolition derby at the Sanders County Fair is more than just trying for prize money - it's about family and friends and the passion of competing in the arena.

Yet when Rick Sanders of Thompson Falls went up against 22 other cars in his 1968...