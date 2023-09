Plains class of 1953 reunites for 70th reunion

The Class of 1953 gathered at the home of Mary Lou Hermes earlier this month. Pictured are (backrow from left) Virginia Rae Proctor, Peggy McCarthy, Darlene Jolly, Myra Lindborg, Mary Lou Hermes and front row (from left) Bob Proctor, Owen Dickerson, Henry Larum, and Walt Pickering.

Seventy years have gone by since the class of 53 graduated from Plains High School. Tuesday September 5th the remaining classmates gathered at Mary Lou Hermes' home and time seemed to have stood still as stories were told. Memories were sharpened by anecdotes of high school high jinks. Sherry Ben...